Left Menu

NIA court awards ISIS terrorist 7-year jail term for radicalising youth in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:19 IST
NIA court awards ISIS terrorist 7-year jail term for radicalising youth in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here has sentenced an ISIS terrorist to seven years imprisonment for a conspiracy hatched in Syria for radicalizing Indian youth through the internet wherein they were instructed to fabricate an IED locally.

Mohammed Shahid Khan, a resident of Parbhani in Maharashtra, was handed down a seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code Act, and the Explosive Substance Act, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria for radicalizing Indian youth through the internet wherein an IED was fabricated locally on their directions, he said.

The case was initially registered in July 2016 and reregistered by the NIA in September 2016.

A chargesheet was filed in October 2016, the spokesperson said.

An accused, Naser Bin Yafai (Chaus), has already been convicted for seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai on May 6, 2022, in this case, he said, adding further trial in the matter continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022