NIA court awards ISIS terrorist 7-year jail term for radicalising youth in Maharashtra

A special NIA court here has sentenced an ISIS terrorist to seven years imprisonment for a conspiracy hatched in Syria for radicalizing Indian youth through the internet wherein they were instructed to fabricate an IED locally.

Mohammed Shahid Khan, a resident of Parbhani in Maharashtra, was handed down a seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code Act, and the Explosive Substance Act, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria for radicalizing Indian youth through the internet wherein an IED was fabricated locally on their directions, he said.

The case was initially registered in July 2016 and reregistered by the NIA in September 2016.

A chargesheet was filed in October 2016, the spokesperson said.

An accused, Naser Bin Yafai (Chaus), has already been convicted for seven years of rigorous imprisonment by the NIA Special Court, Mumbai on May 6, 2022, in this case, he said, adding further trial in the matter continues.

