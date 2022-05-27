Chhattisgarh: Pharma student commits suicide at college hostel in Durg

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a room at a hostel of a private college in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Friday, police said.

The victim, Yamini Rajput, was a resident of Narayan Para and a student of pharmacy at a private college in the city, Pulgaon station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Sori said. The death came to light in the morning when the hostel warden found the woman hanging with a scarf around her neck in a vacant room in the premises, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further probe was underway, Sori added.

