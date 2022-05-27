Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Pharma student commits suicide at college hostel in Durg

PTI | Durg | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a room at a hostel of a private college in Chhattisgarh's Durg city on Friday, police said.

The victim, Yamini Rajput, was a resident of Narayan Para and a student of pharmacy at a private college in the city, Pulgaon station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Sori said. The death came to light in the morning when the hostel warden found the woman hanging with a scarf around her neck in a vacant room in the premises, he said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further probe was underway, Sori added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

