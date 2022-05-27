Left Menu

Russia will need huge financial resources for military operation, FinMin says

Russia will need huge financial resources to fund its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday. Siluanov said Russia had earmarked 8 trillion roubles ($123 billion) of stimulus to support the economy in the current circumstances.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 18:34 IST
Anton Siluanov Image Credit: President of Russia

Russia will need huge financial resources to fund its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Siluanov said Russia had earmarked 8 trillion roubles ($123 billion) of stimulus to support the economy in the current circumstances. "(These are) huge amounts of money. We need these resources to support the economy, to support our citizens," Siluanov told a university audience. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering a barrage of Western sanctions.

($1 = 64.8100 roubles)

