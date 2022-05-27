Man kills mother with wooden plank in Odisha's Kandhamal

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with a wooden plank in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday, police said.

Jitendra Kanhar, who often quarreled with his 61-year-old mother, hit her with a wooden plank in a fit of rage following an argument in the morning at their home on the outskirts of Phulbani town, they said.

When taken to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead, Phulbani subdivisional police officer Mahendra Murmu said.

Kanhar was arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

