Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) Zheng Qinwen (China) v Alize Cornet (France)

Gilles Simon (France) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) Not before 1845

Holger Rune (Denmark) v Hugo Gaston (France) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v Leolia Jeanjean (France) 28-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 29-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) Mikael Ymer (Sweden) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (0900) Mackenzie McDonald (U.S) v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

28-Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 7-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) David Goffin (Belgium) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

22-Madison Keys(U.S) v 16-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

