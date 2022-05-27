Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:23 IST
Tennis-French Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) Zheng Qinwen (China) v Alize Cornet (France)

Gilles Simon (France) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia) Not before 1845

Holger Rune (Denmark) v Hugo Gaston (France) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania) v Leolia Jeanjean (France) 28-Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 29-Veronika Kudermetova (Russia) Mikael Ymer (Sweden) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU (0900) Mackenzie McDonald (U.S) v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

28-Camila Giorgi (Italy) v 7-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) David Goffin (Belgium) v 12-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

22-Madison Keys(U.S) v 16-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022