Haryana: Govt college prof sentenced to 4-yr imprisonment for bribery

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:37 IST
Haryana: Govt college prof sentenced to 4-yr imprisonment for bribery
A court in Haryana's Jind on Friday sentenced a government college associate professor to four-year imprisonment for accepting bribe from a student.

The additional district and sessions court judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Subhash Duggal, according to an official release. Duggal was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau after an inquiry over corruption charges was initiated against him.

In 2015, he was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said.

