J-K: Two policemen suspended for failing to take action in blackmailing case
Two police personnel were suspended for allegedly failing to take action in a blackmailing case of a prominent businessman, officials said on Friday.
A businessman was honey trapped and later blackmailed by two persons, identified as Sourav and Ravi, they said.
A sub-inspector and a munshi of police post Chatha were suspended for their failure to take action after the businessman filed a complaint with the police, the officials said.
''Legal or departmental action will taken against the two policemen and the case will be thoroughly investigated,'' a senior police officer said.
