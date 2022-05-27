Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Navy Staff deployed on INS Gharial in Sri Lanka

In a surprise call, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Indian Navy Staff deployed on INS Gharial in Sri Lanka on Friday afternoon.

ANI | Karwar (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:40 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprise call, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with Indian Navy Staff deployed on INS Gharial in Sri Lanka on Friday afternoon. INS Gharial ship is in Colombo to deliver critical relief material to the island country.

During the interaction session that was conducted through video conferencing, Singh appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy and emphasized the Neighbourhood First policy and strong ties with India's closest maritime neighbour. "I have been informed that INS Gharial and other Indian Navy ships are transporting essential supplies to Sri Lanka during the time of crisis. I hope the sea condition is safe," he said.

He added that apart from being a neighbour, Srilanka is an old friend of India and it is India's duty to stand with Sri Lanka during the time of crisis and help it in every possible way. "India has always followed the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and Srilanka is India's strategic partner and closest maritime partner. By successfully delivering essential commodities to Srilanka, the Navy has made India's 'humanitarian mission' successful," he said.

INS Gharial- a 5600 Tons Landing Ship Tanker of the Indian Navy as part of Mission SAGAR IX arrived at the port of Colombo on Friday. The ship is carrying the second consignment of critical relief material for Sri Lanka. It may be recalled that earlier INS Gharial had arrived on April 22 for delivery of the first consignment of 760 kg of medicines for Peradiniya University and more humanitarian assistance from India shall follow.

The initiative of the Government and the people of India emphasizes its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and underlines its concern for the well-being of the Sri Lankan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

