Left Menu

Rajasthan Police head constable found hanging from tree

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 19:40 IST
Rajasthan Police head constable found hanging from tree
  • Country:
  • India

A police head constable allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, officials said.

Head Constable Dhruv Singh Jat (44) was found hanging from the tree alongside the road in an area under NEB police station limits. He was posted at Udyog Nagar police station in Alwar, police said.

Before leaving the house on Thursday evening, Jat told his family that he was going to Jaipur for official work.

No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022