UK foreign secretary: be ready for long haul

The U.K.'s top diplomat says countries supporting Ukraine have to be “ready for the long haul” and there should be no talk of “appeasing” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said after meeting her Czech counterpart in Prague Friday that “we need to make sure that Ukraine wins and that Russia withdraws and that we never see this type of Russian aggression again.” She said that “there should be no talk of cease-fires, or appeasing Putin.'' Truss says that Ukraine needs to receive more heavy weapons and gradually get upgraded to get “NATO-standard equipment.” She said that “at the moment, they're using a lot of ex-Soviet equipment. We need to make sure they're able to defend themselves into the future.”

