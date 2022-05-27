Putin says Ukraine 'sabotaging' negotiating processs -Kremlin
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:14 IST
Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday.
Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe passage for vessels in the Azov and Black Seas, the Kremlin said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karl Nehammer
- Kremlin
- Nehammer
- Putin
- Vladimir Putin
- Azov
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Austrian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson says no return to normal relations for Russia's Putin
Putin says large Russian grain harvest to support higher exports
Zelenskyy says he's ready to talk with Putin
'Save Azovstal!' Relatives of Ukrainian fighters in steel plant plead for help
Putin says sanctions triggering global crisis