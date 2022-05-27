Maha: Senior citizen killed in lift accident in Thane

A senior citizen was crushed to death in a lift accident in a seven-storey building in Chandanwadi area of Thane city on Friday, a civic official said.

The man, identified as Narayan Dhondu Belose, in his 60s, fell into the duct of a lift and was crushed when it started moving, and the corpse was pulled out by police and civic personnel, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

''Fire brigade received a call about the incident at 7pm. He lived on the third floor of the building. It is not known how he fell into the duct. Police have begun a probe and the post mortem report is awaited,'' he added.

