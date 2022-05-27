Punjab CM Mann gives clarion call for mass movement to save environment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state.

Mann, who was here to participate in a function to mark the 34th death anniversary of Sant Avtar Singh, expressed deep concern over the depleting ground water table and the deteriorating environment in the state.

He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same.

Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.

''This cannot be done by the government alone. People's participation is a must,'' he said, adding a vigorous mass awareness campaign is needed to sensitise them.

Almost all blocks in the state are in the dark zone as far as the groundwater table is concerned, the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, Mann said high-powered motors that are used to extract oil are being used in the state to pump out groundwater.

''This reckless trend needs to be checked immediately so that our future generations do not have to struggle for water,'' he said.

Mann further said that on its part, the state government was trying to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water to reduce pressure on groundwater.

He said his government has incentivised paddy sowing through direct sowing of rice (DSR) technique to save water.

The state government has set a minimum support price on moong (green gram) so that farmers can come out of the wheat-paddy cycle and save water through crop diversification, the chief minister added.

The Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to save water and make the state clean, green and pollution-free, he said.

On an issue flagged by Seechewal, Mann said he would raise the matter related to the desilting of the Gidderpindi railway bridge in Jalandhar with the railway minister.

He said the deposit of silt under the bridge has been creating a lot of problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)