Left Menu

'Victory for all': Sex workers' organisation welcomes SC verdict

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:33 IST
'Victory for all': Sex workers' organisation welcomes SC verdict
  • Country:
  • India

The National Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict that recognised prostitution as a profession.

Observing that human decency and dignity extend to sex workers and their children, the Supreme Court recently directed police forces in all states and Union territories to treat sex workers with dignity.

''A celebration for each and everyone of us who has participated in the struggle,'' the NNSW said in a statement.

''Sex workers and activists who worked tirelessly with the panel, represented the sex workers' cause in court -- indeed a great victory for all of us,'' it added.

The NNSW is a national network of sex worker-led organisations and allies committed to promoting the rights of sex workers in India.

The Supreme Court also said sex workers should not be arrested or penalised or harassed during raids on brothels, ''since voluntary sex work is not illegal and only running the brothel is unlawful''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022