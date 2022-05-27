Arvind Kejriwal calls on new Delhi LG Vinai Saxena, decides to 'work together'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called on the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of the national capital Vinai Kumar Saxena. This was Kejriwal's maiden formal meeting with the new Lt Governor of Delhi.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kejriwal said it is important for the Delhi government to work in tandem with the Lieutenant Governor. "The new Lieutenant Governor has taken charge. We just held our first meeting. He seems positive. We discussed several issues and decided to work together for the betterment of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Taking to Twitter, LG Saxena shared a picture with Delhi CM and said that issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people were discussed during the meeting. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji called on today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people," he tweeted.

To Saxena's tweet, Kejriwal replied with, "It was a pleasure to meet you sir. I look forward to working wid u for the welfare of Delhi." On May 23, Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor after Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing "personal reasons" last week.

Following the appointment of the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Kejriwal had extended a warm welcome to Saxena. "On behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena. For the betterment of Delhi, he will get full cooperation from the cabinet of Delhi Government," said Chief Minister Kejriwal in a Twitter post. (ANI)

