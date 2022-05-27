Left Menu

Maha: Elderly farmer found murdered on field in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-05-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old farmer was found dead with his head smashed in on a field at a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

Siddharth Eknath Pillewan was found dead on a field in Dodma village under Kuhi police station area in the district on Thursday night, an official said.

Pillewan had gone to the fields on Thursday afternoon and when he did not return home, his family went looking for him, only to find him lying there in a pool of blood, he said.

The man's head was smashed in with a heavy object, the official said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons.

