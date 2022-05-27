Left Menu

Around 100 people fall ill at DLF Westend Heights after consuming contaminated water

Panic gripped residents at a gated housing complex here on Friday as around 100 people fell ill after allegedly drinking contaminated water. Meanwhile, the residential society has barred all residents from using regular water for drinking and also closed the swimming pool.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 20:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Panic gripped residents at a gated housing complex here on Friday as around 100 people fell ill after allegedly drinking contaminated water. The district health department examined 200 people and treated 96 people for nausea and vomiting at DLF Westend Heights condominium in Sector 53 here, an official said. A two-year-old child has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition, he said. ''We conducted a home to home survey at the residential complex. We also took samples of water and the report will be out in 72 hours. We have given medicines to 96 people for nausea and vomiting, while a two-year-old child is hospitalised,'' CMO Virender Yadav told PTI. Meanwhile, the residential society has barred all residents from using regular water for drinking and also closed the swimming pool. "A majority of people residing in the society started falling ill Thursday night. People were vomiting and had diarrhea and stomach ache. They rushed to doctors and by Friday morning, every house had at least one ill person,'' Ritu Bhariok, a resident of the condominium, said. ''We have stopped using regular water and got mineral water cans as of now. While many were checked by the health department team, others rushed to private hospitals,'' she said. The society's RWA president Rajiv Sant refused to comment on the matter, saying he was out of town. According to a health department official, the condominium has 370 flats where around 1,500 people live.

