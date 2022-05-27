Left Menu

Defence ministry extends clearance with one-year validity to telcos for laying, maintaining undersea cables

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:05 IST
Defence ministry extends clearance with one-year validity to telcos for laying, maintaining undersea cables
  • Country:
  • India

The defence ministry has extended clearance with one-year validity to telecom companies for laying and maintaining undersea cables, the Department of Telecom said on Friday.

Earlier, telecom operators were required to seek clearance every six months for vessels and ships required for laying and mantaining undersea cables that are vital for internet and international telecom services.

''In the interest of ease of doing business, DoT took up the case with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to extend period of their clearance from the present six months to one year. ''MoD ...has agreed to the proposal of DoT to grant initial and subsequent MoD security clearance of vessels and ships to one year or duration of the contract or period sought, whichever is less, subject to certain conditions,'' a DoT (Department of Telecom) circular said.

International long-distance services operators are required to take clearance from the defence ministry for ships and vessels and from the home ministry for crew members to be involved in the process.

The home ministry has already been issuing clearance with one-year validity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022