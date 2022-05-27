Left Menu

Rajnath speaks to crew of INS Gharial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 21:47 IST
Rajnath speaks to crew of INS Gharial
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday had a surprise interaction with the crew of the Indian Naval Ship Gharial which is in Sri Lanka to deliver relief materials.

In his call, Singh appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy in line with India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, Navy officials said.

They said the defence minister emphasised India's neighbourhood first policy and the age-old strong ties it has with the closest maritime neighbour Sri Lanka. ''Expressing his happiness at INS Gharial reaching Sri Lanka with relief material, Singh stated that this is in keeping with India's age-old tradition of standing by with our friends in times of need,'' an official said.

