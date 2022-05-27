Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

He was an auto-rickshaw driver, they said.A case under section 302 murder of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station and three accused have been identified. Further investigation is underway, police said.

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Friday, police said.

Information about the incident that took place on street number 15 in Sangam Vihar was received about 6.35 pm, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found that a man was stabbed by some people. The injured was shifted to Batra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The injured was identified as Sangam, a resident of Ratia Marg, Sangam Vihar. He was an auto-rickshaw driver, they said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station and three accused have been identified. Further investigation is underway, police said.

