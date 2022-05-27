Police made 'wrong decision' in thinking Texas shooter was 'barricaded'
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:18 IST
Police made the wrong decision on Tuesday when they believed they had a "barricaded subject" who was no longer an active shooter at a Texas school, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Friday.
"It was the wrong decision. Period," he told a news conference.
