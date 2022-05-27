Left Menu

Man kills daughter over inter-faith relationship

A man allegedly killed his daughter at a village in Adilabad district of Telangana as he was upset over her love affair with a Muslim youth, police said on Friday.The Hindu woman was said to be in love with the young man and allegedly eloped with him two months ago.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:32 IST
Man kills daughter over inter-faith relationship
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his daughter at a village in Adilabad district of Telangana as he was upset over her love affair with a Muslim youth, police said on Friday.

The Hindu woman was said to be in love with the young man and allegedly eloped with him two months ago. After a couple of days, she returned home and was staying with her parents since then, the police said.

Upset that her behaviour hurt their family's honour, the woman's father allegedly killed her on Thursday night, they said. She was not married.

A case of murder has been registered against the man, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
3
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022