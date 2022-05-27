Navneet Rana's harassment complaint: Privilege Committee summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP

Acting on the complaint of illegal arrest and harassment by Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava to appear before them on June 15 for oral evidence. The Committee has also summoned the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas to appear before them on June 15.

The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station. On May 23, Navneet appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai"

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)