Left Menu

Navneet Rana's harassment complaint: Privilege Committee summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP

Acting on the complaint of illegal arrest and harassment by Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava to appear before them on June 15 for oral evidence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:37 IST
Navneet Rana's harassment complaint: Privilege Committee summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP
Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acting on the complaint of illegal arrest and harassment by Amravati MP Navneet Rana, the Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava to appear before them on June 15 for oral evidence. The Committee has also summoned the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Superintendent of Women District Prison, Byculla (Mumbai) Yashwant Bhanudas to appear before them on June 15.

The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament's Privileges and Ethics Committee on charges of breach of privilege and had alleged illegal arrest and inhuman treatment faced by her at Khar police station. On May 23, Navneet appeared before the Parliamentary Privilege Committee over her allegation of "patently illegal arrest and the consequent inhuman treatment meted out to her at Khar Police Station, Mumbai"

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 from their Mumbai residence after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's home in Bandra. They were booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022