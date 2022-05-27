Left Menu

Our policy is to provide direct money to people, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that his policy is to provide direct money to people.

ANI | Bastar (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 27-05-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 23:18 IST
Our policy is to provide direct money to people, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that his policy is to provide direct money to people. His remarks came during the 'Bhaint Mulakat' programme in Raipur on Friday.

"During 'Bhaint Mulakat', I've taken info about govt schemes and made announcements as per people's wishes", Baghel said. He further added, "It's the result of our government schemes that Naxals are stepping back and people are connecting with the mainstream as our policy is to provide direct money to people".

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that the state government is ready to hold dialogue provided Naxalites have faith in the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022