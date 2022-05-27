IPL Qualifier 2 Scoreboard: RR vs RCB

Rajasthan Royals Innings: (Target: 158 runs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Kohli b Hazlewood 21 Jos Buttler not out 106 Sanju Samson st Karthik b de Silva 23 Devdutt Padikkal c Karthik b Hazlewood 9 Shimron Hetmyer not out 2 Extras: 0 Total: (For 3 wickets in 18.1 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1/61 2/113 3/148 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 2-0-31-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-23-2, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-17-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-35-0, Harshal Patel 3.1-0-29-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-26-1.

