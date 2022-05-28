Left Menu

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, Palestinian ministry says

Separately, Israeli forces injured more than 200 people in protests near the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement. Israeli forces or armed civilians have killed at least 46 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including militants, lone assailants and bystanders.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 28-05-2022 00:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 00:55 IST
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank, Palestinian ministry says
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. The 15-year-old was shot in his neck and back in the town of al-Khader near Bethlehem, the statement added. He is the second Palestinian teen killed this week.

The Israeli military said it responded with live fire when a number of suspects hurled rocks and petrol bombs at soldiers "who were conducting routine security activity" in the area, adding that the incident was under review. It was not clear whether the shot teen had participated in the clashes.

The killing "is part of a series of crimes and field executions carried out by the occupation forces", the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. Separately, Israeli forces injured more than 200 people in protests near the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Israeli forces or armed civilians have killed at least 46 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including militants, lone assailants and bystanders. Data collected by Defence for Children International-Palestine showed at least eight of the casualties were children. Since March, Palestinians have killed 18 people, including civilians, police officers and a security guard, in attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022