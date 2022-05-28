Left Menu

Man alleges duped of Rs 12 lakh by 'con bride'

A man filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that he was duped of cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh by a woman who married him in 2020, but later turned out to be a con bride Police said they have filed an FIR at Adarsh Nagar police station based on a complaint by Ajay Kumar, who said he met the woman online through an app and lured him into the marriage.She told me that she wanted to live a good life in Delhi.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 28-05-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 01:00 IST
Man alleges duped of Rs 12 lakh by 'con bride'
  • Country:
  • India

A man filed a police complaint on Friday alleging that he was duped of cash and valuables worth Rs 12 lakh by a woman who married him in 2020, but later turned out to be a ''con bride'' Police said they have filed an FIR at Adarsh Nagar police station based on a complaint by Ajay Kumar, who said he met the woman online through an app and lured him into the marriage.

''She told me that she wanted to live a good life in Delhi. I took loans from banks and bought household articles. I also set up a small clothes business. She told me that she had three children and insisted on bringing them,'' he said.

He further said the woman did not have any documents of divorce from earlier husband. ''She fled in August 2021 with everything,'' Kumar said in his complaint.

After she fled, Kumar said, he checked her background only to find that she had allegedly conned others as well in a similar fashion.

He said he also traced her previous husbands and one of them allegedly threatened to kill him.

Kumar claimed that he tried to file police complaints in Delhi and Faridabad but she was let off after questioning.

An FIR has been registered against the woman and others, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Adarsh Nagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022