Left Menu

Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people

In a major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in the state.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:11 IST
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in the state.

Those whose security cover has been withdrawn included many retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.

Earlier in April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 persons including former ministers and ex-MLAs, and other leaders. Notably, the security cover of the family of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and the wife of Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwawere has been withdrawn last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022