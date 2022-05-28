Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
In a major decision, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in the state.
India
- India
Those whose security cover has been withdrawn included many retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.
Earlier in April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 persons including former ministers and ex-MLAs, and other leaders. Notably, the security cover of the family of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and the wife of Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwawere has been withdrawn last month. (ANI)
