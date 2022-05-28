Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two minor sisters drown in village pond in Surguja

The bodies of the girls, identified as Divya Tirki 8 and her sister Sushila 7, natives of Diwaliya village in Udaipur area, were found floating in the pond on Friday, said Manoj Singh, Station House Officer SHO of Kadma police chowki.Surguja, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around 300 km away from capital Raipur.As per the preliminary information, the two girls, daughters of Bandhan Singh, had gone to attend a wedding ceremony along with their family members on May 26.

Chhattisgarh: Two minor sisters drown in village pond in Surguja
Two minor sisters drowned in a pond at a village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Saturday. The bodies of the girls, identified as Divya Tirki (8) and her sister Sushila (7), natives of Diwaliya village in Udaipur area, were found floating in the pond on Friday, said Manoj Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kadma police chowki.

Surguja, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around 300 km away from capital Raipur.

''As per the preliminary information, the two girls, daughters of Bandhan Singh, had gone to attend a wedding ceremony along with their family members on May 26. In the evening, the family members returned home, but the two girls who accompanied them were found missing,'' he said.

Initially, Singh thought his daughters might have gone to play along with other children, but when they did not reach home till night, a search was launched for them, he said.

The next day, their bodies were found floating in the village pond, he said.

''Prima facie, the two sisters might have stopped at the pond for bathing, during which they drowned,'' he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

