Militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

A militant associate was arrested with arms and ammunition in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.Security forces on Friday established a routine mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge in north Kashmirs Baramulla.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 11:23 IST

Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI


Security forces on Friday established a routine mobile vehicle checkpoint at the Authoora Bala bridge in north Kashmir's Baramulla. During the checking, the joint party intercepted a person whose movement raised suspicion, a police official said.

He said the person tried to flee on noticing the naka party. However, he was tactfully apprehended by the alert joint party.

The militant associate was identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, he added.

During a search, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and five pistol rounds were recovered from Khan's possession, the official said.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Kreeri and adjacent areas, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation set into motion, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

