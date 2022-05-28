Left Menu

His two associates who were involved in the incident have been identified as Gopal and Sahil, the DCP said.A case has been registered in the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 13:35 IST
Man shot dead, brother injured in Delhi for intervening in argument
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed and his brother injured after they were shot at when they tried to intervene in an argument between two persons in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Police received information about the incident at 11:38 pm on Friday and rushed to the spot. At the spot, Rohit (27) and Gulshan (30), both residents of Madangir, were found injured and they were taken to the AIIMS trauma centre, they said, adding that two empty cartridges were found at the spot.

Gulshan died during treatment. Rohit is undergoing treatment and not in a condition to record his statement, the police said.

During inquiry, it was found that a quarrel broke out between two persons, Naeem and Gopal, over the issue of drinks. Rohit tried to intervene in the matter and on hearing the commotion, his elder brother Gulshan also reached there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

There was a scuffle during which one Sumit fired, injuring Rohit and Gulshan, he said.

Sumit (24), who is also a resident of Madangir, has been arrested with the weapon of offence. He was previously involved in two Arms Act cases. His two associates who were involved in the incident have been identified as Gopal and Sahil, the DCP said.

A case has been registered in the matter. Efforts are being made to arrest Gopal and Sahil, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

