PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 15:03 IST
Pakistan says its nuclear tests in 1988 established “credible minimum nuclear deterrence" in South Asia
The Pakistan Army on Saturday observed the 24th anniversary of the country's nuclear tests and said it established a "credible minimum nuclear deterrence" and restored the ''balance of power'' in the region.

Both the Pakistan Army and Foreign Office issued separate statements to mark the 24th anniversary of the May 28, 1998, nuclear tests, codenamed 'Yaum-e-Takbeer' (The day of greatness).

Pakistan carried out the tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear test explosions at Pokhran in May 1998.

"Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring the balance of power in the region," the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

"Armed Forces pay tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds, and made this possible," it said.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) said the tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

"Pakistan is committed to the promotion of an environment of peace and stability in South Asia while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form," it said.

It added that threats to strategic stability in South Asia underscore the importance of Pakistan's proposal for Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) which provides for measures for the resolution of outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, nuclear and missile restraints; and conventional balance.

Pakistan is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states, the statement said.

The FO also said the nation also appreciates the contributions of Pakistan's nuclear program to the country's socio-economic development.

This year, the operationalization of the second 1100 MWe K-3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi marks another milestone, which signifies the role of nuclear science and technology in socio-economic development and welfare of the people of Pakistan, it said.

