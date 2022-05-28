Left Menu

Eagle made of two tonne fruits major attraction during fruit show in TN

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 28-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 15:08 IST
Eagle made of two tonne fruits major attraction during fruit show in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Other attractions include panda, bear, honey bee and Ooty 200 made of various fruits as part of the summer festival, where large number of tourists including those from North India and foreign countries gathered.

Besides, peacock, lion, tiger, Taj Mahal, dam and fish made of fruits were kept in 20 sheds in the show.

Tourists also thronged to witness bloomed flowers kept in nearly 3.06 lakh pots across the park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022