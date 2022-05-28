17-yr-old apprehended for rape after girl hangs self: Police

Police have apprehended a 17-year-old youth in connection with the alleged rape and suicide of a minor in Saifni police station area here, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the boy is a neighbour and he had visited their house a few days ago, during which he allegedly raped their 15-year-old daughter.

On learning about the incident, the girl's parents asked the boy to marry their daughter, but his parents rejected the proposal saying that he was a minor, Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

The victim's parents alleged that she hanged herself because the boy refused to marry her.

Based on their complaint, a case was registered and the boy was apprehended, police said.

