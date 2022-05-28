NCB arrests 8, seizes 35 kg heroin in pan-India drug bust
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a ''major'' pan-India heroin trafficking network with the arrest of eight people and seizure of about 35 kg of narcotics.
The operation began on May 24 after the federal anti-drug agency first intercepted two women passengers who landed in Bengaluru from Zimbabwe and about 7 kg of heroin was seized from them.
Their questioning led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials to various other links -- a Nigerian national identified as the ''kingpin'' of the network and other operatives staying in Delhi and Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.
In this operation, 34.89 kg of high-grade heroin has been seized and eight persons have been arrested, the agency said in a statement, adding this was a major heroin trafficking network operating across the country.
According to the statement, Rs 5.8 lakh in cash was also seized during the operation.
The Nigerian kingpin from Delhi used to ask Indian lady handlers to organise women carriers who will fly abroad and bring drugs concealed in their luggage. They were paid for each trip along with all travel expenses by the cartel, the NCB said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congressmen, Indian Americans launch 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at US Capitol
Singapore Exchange working to increase client base in Indian iron ore-steel sector
New Sri Lankan PM calls on Indian envoy Gopal Baglay on first of assuming office
Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka denies stopping issuance of visas
Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe