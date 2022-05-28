Left Menu

Five members of family found dead in well in Jaipur; police suspect suicide

The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:06 IST
The bodies of five members of a family, including a newborn baby, were found in a well in the Dudu area here on Saturday with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

They used to live in Meeno ka Mohalla. They had left home on the pretext of going to a market on May 25, the police said.

After they failed to return home, their family members put up missing posters at different locations and lodged a missing complaint with the police, they said.

''The bodies have been fished out and post-mortem examination is underway, SHO, Dudu, Chetaram said.

The deceased were identified as sisters Kali Devi (27), Mamta Meena (23) and Kamlesh Meena (20), and Harshit (4) and a 20-day-old baby.

The three sisters were married to the same family. There are allegations that they were being harassed by their in-laws, the police said, adding that an investigation is underway.

