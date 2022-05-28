Left Menu

4-yr-old raped in Rajasthan's Karauli: Police

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Hindaun in Rajasthans Karauli district, police said on Saturday. She was fast asleep in her hut when the accused allegedly kidnapped and raped her, they said.The girl has been medically examined. The accused left the girl near her hut after committing the crime, he said.

28-05-2022
4-yr-old raped in Rajasthan's Karauli: Police
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Hindaun in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Saturday. She was fast asleep in her hut when the accused allegedly kidnapped and raped her, they said.

The girl has been medically examined. She is undergoing treatment and police teams are searching for the accused, Karauli Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, adding that a case has been registered. The accused left the girl near her hut after committing the crime, he said.

