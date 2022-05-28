Left Menu

Repatriation of displaced Myanmarese needed for stability in SE Asia: Bangla foreign min

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:28 IST
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals from his country is necessary for security and stability in Southeast Asia.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million ''forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals'' in Cox's Bazar and they want to return to their country, the minister said in his address at the inaugural session of the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave in Assam's Guwahati.

''Since repatriation has not started, the displaced persons are getting frustrated. Many may get involved in criminal activities such as drugs and human trafficking, violence and these areas may become pockets of extremism and radicalism, leading to uncertainty and instability in the whole region,'' Momen said.

''Their repatriation must be done at the earliest and I solicit the help of our neighbouring countries to work together to maintain security and stability in the region,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

