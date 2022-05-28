Akal Takth Jathedar's security cover restored but he refused to take it back, claims SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Saturday claimed that the Punjab government had restored the security cover of the Akal Takht Jathedar following its partial withdrawal but he refused to take it back.

However, till now there is no official reaction over the Sikh body’s claim.

The Punjab Police on Saturday withdrew the security of 424 people, including Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who had just a few days ago advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

After the Punjab Police partially withdrew his security cover, the Jathedar said he would return the remaining policemen also.

Later, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an apex gurdwara body, said the state government restored the security of the Akal Takht Jathedar but he declined to take it back.

''@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,'' said the SGPC in a tweet.

In a video message on Saturday, the Jathedar said, ''I have been told by security men that they have been called back. It does not matter.'' He said the remaining security men should also be taken back. ''I do not need security, especially from the Punjab government. Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youths are enough to provide security,'' said the Jathedar.

The Jathedar said five to six security men were deployed with him, half of which have been called back.

