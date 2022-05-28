Left Menu

Odisha woman launches online campaign demanding paid leave during periods

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:54 IST
  India
  • India

An LLM student in Odisha's Sambalpur town has launched an online campaign demanding paid leave for women employed in both government and private sectors during periods. Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, who has earlier worked in the heavy metal industry, has urged Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav for granting the provision to the women employees, who constitute nearly a third of the total workforce in the country.

She has also submitted a petition to state Labour and Employment Minister Sushant Singh in this regard.

''Discomfort from having to work during periods remains unnoticed. I demand equal respect for men and women, because a third of the workforce continues to work under physical and mental pressure during menstruation,'' she told PTI on World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Saturday.

''We have been demanding just one day of paid leave in a month for periods as 99 per cent of women encounter maximum pain for 24 hours,'' Priyadarshini said.

According to Article 15 (3) and Article 42 of the Constitution, the state shall create special provisions for women to provide just and humane conditions for work, she said.

Priyadarshini said there is no shame in demanding such leave and urged women to sign the petition. At present, 12 companies in India are offering paid leave during periods. So, there should not be any difficulty in implementing it across all government and private offices. Priyadarshini said she is overwhelmed by the response she has received from women so far.

''I have received phone calls from various cities and organisations. We will unitedly make the demand to ensure that women get their rights,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

