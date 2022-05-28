Man found dead in Burari Chowk

The body of a man bearing two stab wounds was found near Burari Chowk in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

He has been identified as Rakesh Kumar from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The victim came to Delhi a few days back to invite his relatives to his son's wedding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police said his body was found near the main road in Burari Chowk around 8.30 am on Friday.

An investigation in the case is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)