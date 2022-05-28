Left Menu

Man found dead in Burari Chowk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 17:04 IST
Man found dead in Burari Chowk
Representative image (file photo)
The body of a man bearing two stab wounds was found near Burari Chowk in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

He has been identified as Rakesh Kumar from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. The victim came to Delhi a few days back to invite his relatives to his son's wedding, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police said his body was found near the main road in Burari Chowk around 8.30 am on Friday.

An investigation in the case is underway, they said.

