Russia said its forces were in full control of the Ukrainian town of Lyman, a railway hub in the Donetsk region, in a gain that would help set the stage for the next phase of the Kremlin's offensive in the eastern Donbas. FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken full control of Lyman, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk. * Russia also said it had used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns lie on an important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. * Luhansk's governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Friday that Russian troops had entered Sievierodonetsk, the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine. * Gaidai said 90% of buildings in Sievierodonetsk were damaged with 14 high-rises destroyed in the latest shelling. * The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Ukrainian forces had repelled eight assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk in the previous 24 hours. Russia's attacks included artillery assaults in the Sievierodonetsk area "with no success", it said. * Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

DIPLOMACY * Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Russia was weaponizing a global food supply crisis and the world must prevent large-scale famine. Moscow did not appear ready for serious peace talks, he said. * The Kremlin blamed Kyiv for stalled peace talks. ECONOMY * A ship has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia completed its capture of the city to load metal and ship it east to Russia, TASS news agency reported, in a move that Kyiv decried as looting. * The EU is seeking a deal this weekend to ban Russian oil deliveries by sea but not pipeline to win over Hungary. Zelenskiy has accused the EU of dithering.

COMING UP * An EU summit on Monday and Tuesday could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)