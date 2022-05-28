Goa govt seeks exemption from rule on permits for construction within 500 metres of naval base

The Goa government has urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to exempt the coastal state from the order, which makes it mandatory to get permission from the naval authorities to construct any structure within 500 metres of a naval base.

State Minister Mauvin Godinho met Singh who was in Goa on Friday during his transit visit to the state and briefed him about the issues faced by people from Vasco town, which is located adjacent to the INS Hansa naval base.

Several permits for constructions have been stalled, as the Naval authorities were delaying their permission without any reason, Godinho claimed. He further said that a court had ordered the demolition of one of the structures because the Indian Navy had not given an approval for it.

The guidelines for Goa should be different, as it is a small state, he said.

Permission should be made mandatory for construction within 10 metres of the naval base, as Goa is a small state. The 500 meter rule is feasible in case of bigger states, the minister said, adding that he has sought appointment to meet the defence minister in Delhi to present a detailed report on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)