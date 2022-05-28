Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday
Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the French Open on Sunday (all times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)
17-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 27-Amanda Anisimova (United States) 31-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 18-Coco Gauff (United States)
9-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 1845
21-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 6-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)
Martina Trevisan (Italy) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 15-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain) 23-Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) v Sloane Stephens (United States)
