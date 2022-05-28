Left Menu

Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:11 IST
Tennis-French Open order of play on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Order of play on the main show courts on the eighth day of the French Open on Sunday (all times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000)

17-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 27-Amanda Anisimova (United States) 31-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 18-Coco Gauff (United States)

9-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Not before 1845

21-Karen Khachanov (Russia) v 6-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN (0900)

Martina Trevisan (Italy) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 15-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain) 23-Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) v Sloane Stephens (United States)

