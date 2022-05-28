Left Menu

427 kg cannabis seized in Kalahandi, 10 nabbed

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ten inter-state smugglers were arrested after 427 kg of cannabis worth around Rs 17 lakh was seized from them in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a pickup truck at Jaipatna on Friday. The vehicle was being escorted by people riding an SUV and a motorcycle, an officer said.

The narcotics were being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Koksara in the district, Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar said.

Ten people were arrested and Rs 11,560 in cash was also recovered, the SDPO said, adding that a case had been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

