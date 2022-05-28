UN rights chief says she urged China to review counter-terrorism policies
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-05-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 18:25 IST
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday that she had urged the Chinese government to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure that they comply with international human rights standards.
However, Bachelet also reiterated that her six-day trip to China, which ends on Saturday and included a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into the country's human rights policies.
