Youth shot dead in northeast Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, they said. Information was received at 10.40 PM that a person was lying in a pool of blood at street number-21, B-Block, Shri Ram Colony, following which police reached the spot, a senior police officer said. On physical inspection, a bullet injury mark was found on his chest. He was shifted to JPC Hospital and was declared brought dead, he officer said. The deceased was identified as Sohail, a resident of Shri Ram Colony. He used to work in a garments factory, police said. A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. On the basis of preliminary investigation, a suspect has been zeroed in and he is being tracked, they added.

