17-yr-old apprehended for rape after girl hangs self: Police

Meanwhile, my sister died by suicide and her body was found hanging from an iron rod of the tin shade inside the room, he said, demanding justice for his sister.Rampur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla visited the house of the victim on Saturday afternoon and met her family members.The complainant, who is the brother of the deceased, had informed me that he was being threatened by the family members of the accused.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 28-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 19:16 IST
Police have apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the alleged rape and suicide of a minor in Saifni police station area here, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim's brother, the boy is a neighbour and he had visited their house a few days ago, during which he allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl.

On learning about the incident, the girl's relatives asked the boy to marry their daughter, but his parents rejected the proposal saying that he was a minor, Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

The victim's relatives alleged that she hanged herself because the boy refused to marry her.

Based on the complaint of her brother, a case was registered and the boy was apprehended, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim's brother, who works as a labourer, told PTI, ''On the day of the incident, the members of the accused's family had approached us and pressured us against getting a police complaint registered. During the meeting, other community members were also present. We demanded that both of them would get married after they attain adulthood.'' ''They (the accused side) were not ready for the settlement. Meanwhile, my sister died by suicide and her body was found hanging from an iron rod of the tin shade inside the room,'' he said, demanding justice for his sister.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla visited the house of the victim on Saturday afternoon and met her family members.

''The complainant, who is the brother of the deceased, had informed me that he was being threatened by the family members of the accused. I have instructed the Circle Officer and other police officials to take action against the other accused, who have threatened the complainant,'' the SP said.

He added that the district magistrate will be informed about the matter and efforts will be made to provide compensation to the victim's family.

