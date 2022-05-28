MP: Patients, kin must not misbehave with health personnel, says President Kovind

Patients and their kin must not misbehave with doctors as health personnel too are human and may commit mistakes sometimes, President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function to dedicate health infrastructure and lay foundation stones of upcoming projects cumulatively costing Rs 399.72 crore, the president said doctors work with great care and responsibility to save the lives of patients.

''Doctors work with great care and responsibility to save a patient's life. They are burdened with work. Despite this, skilled doctors work with devotion and care in all circumstances. But sometimes, incidents of misbehaviour against doctors are reported,'' he said.

''It must be understood that doctors too are human and they can also commit mistakes. Thus, patients and their relatives should show patience and restraint,'' Kovind said, adding that he visits foreign countries and meets doctors of Indian origin who are immensely respected in those nations.

The president congratulated health personnel, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, for their immense contribution and relentless hard work to provide relief to the masses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said people from abroad are now coming to India to avail treatment, which had made the country a medical tourism hub.

''If health care facilities expand and advanced centres come up, people in the country will benefit. Expansion of medical tourism will bring in more foreign exchange,'' President Kovind asserted.

