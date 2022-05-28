Left Menu

Char Dham pilgrims found travelling with fake registration documents

A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered here against unidentified persons after fake registration documents for char dham yatra were recovered from some pilgrims. Some cyber cafes are suspected of issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said.

A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered here against unidentified persons after fake registration documents for char dham yatra were recovered from some pilgrims. Fake registration documents were recovered from six pilgrims travelling by a bus at Bhadrakali checkpost during a checking conducted in the presence of Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar and DIG Garhwal KS Nagnyal. Some cyber cafes are suspected of issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said. Pilgrims from whom fake registration documents were recovered were asked to return. A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at the Muni-ki-Reti police station in connecton with this, he said. Cyber cafes involved in this fraudulent activity will be sternly dealt with, he added.

